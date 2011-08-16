* H1 rev up 16 pct to 292.6 mln stg
* Adj pretax profit up 7 pct to 14.1 mln stg
* Div per share 2.15p vs 1.90p
* Order book 2.7 bln stg; social housing bid pipeline over 3
bln stg
LONDON, Aug 16 British social housing and home
care provider Mears reported a 7 percent rise in
first-half pretax profit and said it was well-placed to expand
in its core markets.
Mears, which services hundreds of thousands of local
authority and housing association homes and has a rapidly
growing care-in-the-home business, made a pretax profit of 14.1
million pounds ($23 million) in the first six months of 2011 on
revenues up 16 percent to 292.6 million pounds.
Mears said that in its social housing division its pipeline
stood at over 3 billion pounds, with 1.7 billion pounds of new
contract opportunities available in the next 12 months.
The group's domiciliary care unit, which made around 20
percent of Mears' total revenue last year, is set to benefit
from a national move away from care in residential settings,
Mears said.
"Government policy continues to drive investment towards
supporting people in their own homes rather than in residential
or NHS settings," Mears Chief Executive David Miles said.
The firm, which has won over 300 million pounds worth of new
contracts since March, said it had 97 percent revenue visibility
for the current year and was nearing 85 percent for 2012.
Shares in the company, which closed at 260.25 pence on
Monday, valuing the business at around 221 million pounds.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Matt Scuffham)