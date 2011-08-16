* H1 rev up 16 pct to 292.6 mln stg

* Adj pretax profit up 7 pct to 14.1 mln stg

* Div per share 2.15p vs 1.90p

* Order book 2.7 bln stg; social housing bid pipeline over 3 bln stg (Adds details)

LONDON, Aug 16 British social housing and home care provider Mears reported a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and said it was well-placed to expand in its core markets.

Mears, which services hundreds of thousands of local authority and housing association homes and has a rapidly growing care-in-the-home business, made a pretax profit of 14.1 million pounds ($23 million) in the first six months of 2011 on revenues up 16 percent to 292.6 million pounds.

Mears said that in its social housing division its pipeline stood at over 3 billion pounds, with 1.7 billion pounds of new contract opportunities available in the next 12 months.

The group's domiciliary care unit, which made around 20 percent of Mears' total revenue last year, is set to benefit from a national move away from care in residential settings, Mears said.

"Government policy continues to drive investment towards supporting people in their own homes rather than in residential or NHS settings," Mears Chief Executive David Miles said.

The firm, which has won over 300 million pounds worth of new contracts since March, said it had 97 percent revenue visibility for the current year and was nearing 85 percent for 2012.

Shares in the company, which closed at 260.25 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 221 million pounds.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Matt Scuffham)