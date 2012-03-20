* Pretax profit up 9 percent to 31.5 mln stg

LONDON, March 20 - British social housing and home care provider Mears Group reported a rise in profit and said a strong order book and significant pipeline of opportunities for new business meant it had a high degree of certainty over 2012 revenues.

Mears, which services hundreds of thousands of houses, said pretax profit for the year to end 2011 was 31.5 million pounds ($50.1 million), compared to 28.9 million pounds in 2010, in line with consensus expectations provided by the company.

"As customers continue to seek solutions to social housing's broad-based underlying challenges, I am confident that we will remain significantly differentiated from our remaining competitors," Chief Executive David Miles said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mears has expanded its domiciliary care business, where revenue rose 8 percent in 2011 to 108.5 million pounds, and said the company would seek acquisitions in both its home care and social housing divisions. Overall group revenue rose 12 percent to 589 million pounds.

Mears' order book stood at a record 2.9 billion pounds and its bid pipeline at more than 3 billion pounds. The company said it had 94 percent revenue visibility for 2012.

"We are well placed to benefit from the immediate bid pipeline and the wider contracting opportunity in both our core growth markets," said chairman Bob Holt.

The company is proposing a total dividend of 7.5 pence per share, 11 percent higher than last year. Shares in the group were up 4.5 percent at 263 pence by 0807 GMT. ($1 = 0.6292 British pounds) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Hoskins)