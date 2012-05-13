ADDIS ABABA May 11 Flush with cash from oil and
stuck with few options for growth in developed markets, Middle
East investors are increasingly looking to nearby Africa.
While the fast-growing continent offers plenty of
opportunities, bankers say there are also a raft of challenges
for Middle East investors, particularly due to the relatively
small size of potential deals.
"We're seeing more interest. I think it's fair to say that
we haven't seen a lot of that crystallise into deals so far,"
said Diana Layfield, Africa chief executive at Britain's
Standard Chartered Plc.
"The Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds are very
interested in Africa, the challenge that they face is the
increment at which they need to invest is way too large for the
continent at the moment," Layfield told Reuters in an interview
on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa.
Held this week in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the
forum highlighted Africa's attractions: it is home to some of
the world's fastest growing economies and rapidly rising
disposable incomes.
A decade of relative political stability has also helped the
case for African investment.
"Definitely there will be more (investment) coming to
Africa," Saudi Arabian Minister for Agriculture Farad Balghunaim
told Reuters.
"With the clear vision that is building up in African
leadership now, there will more and more investors from Saudi
Arabia," he said in Addis Ababa.
But tapping that growth is not so easy, given the lack of
liquidity in public capital markets. For private equity bankers,
there is often a shortage of deals that can meet their mandate
on size.
For instance, emerging markets private equity firm Actis
told Reuters last month it is aiming for individual deals of $50
million or more in Africa, meaning it has to focus on the
continent's biggest economies - South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria
- to find deals.
SMALLER DEALS
Some Middle East investors, therefore, are focusing on
smaller deals to gain exposure to Africa.
Dubai's Abraaj Capital is in the process of acquiring
UK-based private equity firm Aureos Capital, which invests in
small and medium-sized businesses in Africa, Latin America and
Asia.
"We tend to have a sweet spot at around $10 million, but we
have investments as low as $2 million and going up to about $35
million," Davinder Sikand, Aureos' regional managing partner for
Africa told Reuters.
"Our focus has been to build regional champions. So we'll
take positions in businesses that can demonstrate management
vision and build (them) out, recognising that each of our
markets other than Nigeria and South Africa are fairly small
markets, and you need to build that scale."
Due to the constraints in their home markets, Middle East
investors are familiar with Africa's challenges, such as the
shoddy infrastructure, the scarcity of a highly trained
workforce and the lack of liquidity in capital markets.
"The Middle East, part of which is rich in capital, is
starting to look at Africa as an investment destination," said
Frederic Sicre, a partner at Abraaj Capital.
Sicre said he was "definitely" seeing more interest in
African private equity from Middle East investors.
"Behind us are 200 of the wealthiest merchant families,
royal families from the Middle East, sovereign wealth funds from
the Middle East. We can pull them in to looking at the
infrastructure development space, or the big utility development
space, into looking at the opportunities here."
(Editing by David Clarke and David Cowell)