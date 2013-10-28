* For other news from the Reuters Middle East Investment
Summit, click here
* Libya aims to attract investors to revamp industrial
sector
* Evaluating nine state firms, including steel maker, for
possible sale
* Valuations may take three months
* May revive efforts to sell petrochemicals maker
* Government to prepare new investment law
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Oct 28 Libya is considering the sale of
a steel plant and eight other state companies as part of efforts
to overhaul an inefficient industrial sector, a government
minister said.
Outside its wealthy oil sector, Libya's economy is hampered
by inefficiency, a lack of private capital and bureaucracy, the
legacy of decades of state control during the era of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Since Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011, the government has been
trying to convince local and foreign investors to inject fresh
funds and expertise into ailing industrial plants, some of which
are working well below capacity or have been closed.
So far it has had little success, partly because of fighting
among rival tribal militias and attacks by Islamist militants -
security is so bad that the prime minister was briefly kidnapped
earlier this month.
Political infighting has complicated plans to overhaul
legalisation and ready firms for sale; strikes at oilfields and
ports have hurt oil and gas production, disrupting power
supplies to households and companies.
But in a first, concrete step towards privatisation, the
government has launched a process to estimate the value and
performance of nine firms which could be sold, Industry Minister
Suleiman al-Fitouri said in an interview as part of the Reuters
Middle East Investment Summit.
Among the firms are the Misrata steel mill company, a soft
drinks firm and a factory for truck trailers in Tajoura near
Tripoli, he said.
"We need to evaluate first, then we make the decision,"
Fitouri said. "I think the valuation will take some time, maybe
three months."
Misrata-based Libyan Iron and Steel Co (Lisco) is one of
north Africa's largest steelmakers, with an annual capacity
during normal times of 1.6 million tonnes. Power shortages have
forced it to slash output and shut one of its two steel melting
shops, company officials told Reuters in September.
NEW INVESTMENT LAW
Investors could buy up to 100 percent of firms on sale or
operate them under public-private partnerships, Fitouri said
without being more specific.
The government would also consider reviving efforts to sell
the Abu Kammash petrochemicals plant, which has been shut down.
"There were some (bidding) rounds for partnership or full
investment but these were not successful," he said.
The Gaddafi government originally planned to sell the
company and list it on the stock market.
Fitouri acknowledged that foreign investors were reluctant
to enter Libya because of the security situation, but said some
were still expressing interest.
To improve legal security, a major concern for foreign
firms, the government will prepare a new investment law to bring
legal protections in line with international standards, he said
without providing details.
Another potential problem for Libya's privatisation plans is
that investors may want to trim companies' workforces - a
politically sensitive step which could be particularly risky
because of the volatile security environment.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)