LONDON Oct 5 Increased borrowing by Middle
Eastern banks is expected to continue into 2016 as financial
institutions try to bolster their balance sheets while regional
liquidity drops amid persistently low oil prices.
Syndicated loans for Middle Eastern banks have nearly
doubled in the last 12 months to $7.8 billion, compared with
$4.1 billion in the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
Top-tier banks, including Qatar National Bank and
Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank, raised international
syndicated loans earlier this year, but smaller banks, such as
the UAE's Bank Sohar and Ajman Bank, rely
on syndicated loans arranged and provided by large regional
banks.
Continuing low oil prices are taking a toll on regional
liquidity and leading banks are grappling with deposit
withdrawals, which are pushing loan to deposit ratios higher as
governments struggle to plug budget deficits and fund subsidies
for their populations.
Sovereign wealth funds are also seeing big outflows. Saudi
Arabia has withdrawn tens of billions of dollars from global
asset managers as it tries to cut its deficit and reduce
exposure to volatile equity markets. The Saudi Arabian Monetary
Agency's foreign reserves have slumped by nearly $73 billion
since oil prices started to decline last year.
"Oil prices have been low for some time and we are
increasingly hearing of big withdrawals of cash deposits from
banks," said one banker based in the Middle East. "This will be
a main driver of activity as we go into 2016," he said.
Smaller Middle Eastern banks have also been hit by the
double whammy of lower regional liquidity just as their funding
requirements are starting to rise and are now trying to secure
longer-term liquidity in the markets.
"Smaller banks are all asking about what they can do. Loan
to deposit ratios are going up fast; they have to fill a gap and
will go to the markets to fund it," a loan syndicate head said.
As loans from regional banks become less available, smaller
banks may have to turn to international banks for new loans,
which will present new lending opportunities for international
banks seeking to boost their profile in the region.
International banks pulled back from the Middle East in 2011
amid a dollar funding squeeze during the eurozone crisis. This
allowed regional lenders to flourish, and foreign banks have
gradually been trying to rebuild their businesses since then.
HIGHER PRICING
Middle Eastern banks' success in raising new international loans
will be dictated by their ability to pay higher pricing and the
amount of ancillary business they can offer, which depends on
the strength of correspondent banking and counterparty
relationships with international banks.
Many Middle Eastern banks raised funds earlier this year
when the oil price started to fall, before fears of China's
slowing economic growth dragged commodity prices lower and
caused global volatility in September.
Qatar National Bank raised a $3 billion loan which
refinanced a $1.8 billion 2012 deal which had all-in pricing of
85bp and a margin of 60bp, down from a margin of 100bp in 2012.
A $1 billion three-year term loan for First Gulf Bank was
increased from an initial launch of $750 million and closed at
the beginning of September. That deal was priced at 70bp over
Libor.
These relationship loans are now trading at a discount in
the secondary loan market, which indicates a rise in pricing to
at least 100 basis points (bp) for top banks and bigger
increases for smaller banks, several bankers said.
The average bid on Qatar National Bank's $3 billion loan is
98.85 percent of face value and First Gulf Bank is 98.98,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"Clients pushed these deals through at relationship prices,
which disguises the fact that the market needs higher pricing,"
the loan syndicate head said.
After a steep rise in funding costs, many Middle Eastern
banks are not able to lend at around 100bp and loan pricing
could have to rise higher to around 150bp to entice them to join
internationally syndicated deals for bank borrowers.
Smaller financial institutions could be looking at margins
of up to 300bp to make their deals competitive against corporate
and project loans, bankers said.
"Generally in the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], funding
costs mean that 100bp doesn't work; banks have to lend at 150bp
over Libor," the loan syndicate head said.
Several recent loans have been structured as three-year term
loans and have been arranged by a mix of Middle Eastern and
international banks, including Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank's
first borrowing in nearly 10 years in September. Its three-year
deal was increased to $750 million from $500 million and
featured a mix of regional and international banks.
"There's a lot of talk about shoring up liquidity; if you
can take loans out to three years, it should give more
stability," the loan syndicate head said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)