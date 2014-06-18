June 18 TE Connectivity, a maker of switches and sensors, said it would buy Measurement Specialties Inc, which makes precision sensors and sensor-based systems, for about $1.7 billion including debt, to strengthen its sensor-making business.

TE's offer of $86 per Measurement share represents a premium of 10.25 percent to Measurement's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)