Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
June 18 TE Connectivity, a maker of switches and sensors, said it would buy Measurement Specialties Inc, which makes precision sensors and sensor-based systems, for about $1.7 billion including debt, to strengthen its sensor-making business.
TE's offer of $86 per Measurement share represents a premium of 10.25 percent to Measurement's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
