BERLIN/HAMBURG Jan 10 Germany is to restrict the use of antibiotics in farm animals to prevent over-use of medication, German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner said on Tuesday.

The move followed allegations of excessive use of antibiotics by German poultry farmers.

"We need concerted action now: the use of antibiotics in animal husbandry restricted to a minimum," Aigner said in a statement.

A survey by German environmental pressure group Bund on Monday found that 10 of 20 samples of chicken meat sold in German supermarkets showed antibiotic-resistant bacteria, indicating the birds had been treated with antibiotics. Such antibiotic-resistant bacteria can affect humans who eat the meat.

Bund said this meant animals in intensive farms were systematically treated with antibiotics to prevent illnesses spreading among livestock kept in large groups close together.

Aigner on Tuesday announced proposed changes to German veterinary drug law aimed at keeping antibiotics use to the minimum required.

Animal treatment using antibiotics which are used in human medicine will be severely restricted, Aigner said.

Vets will be compelled to give investigating authorities information about farm use of antibiotics.

Vets will also be forbidden to exceed permitted dosages and will also have to more closely document the antibiotic use they make.

The German poultry association ZDG rejected the criticism of excessive antibiotic use, saying German poultry farms have higher standards than in other countries.

The ZDG said it has already agreed a voluntary plan to cut antibiotics use in farming by 30 percent in the coming five years. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Alice Baghdjian; editing by Keiron Henderson)