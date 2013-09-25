(Adds names of Brazilian meat packers, SAO PAULO to dateline)

MOSCOW/SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Russia will limit beef and pork imports from 10 Brazilian suppliers starting on Oct. 2, its veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Wednesday, citing an unspecified breach of rules.

Russia, one of Brazil's largest meat export markets, had expected to buy more meat from the South American country after Moscow banned imports from most U.S., Canadian and Mexican suppliers over feed additive fears.

The veterinary service, known in Russia as Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement that the temporary measure for 10 Brazilian meats plants would be imposed after an inspection revealed a breach of the rules, which VPSS did not describe.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry later said on Wednesday that Russian authorities suspended shipments from JBS six plants , two units of local meat packer Minerva, one unit of Brazil's Marfrig and one from Pamplona.

A spokesman for JBS, the world's biggest producer of beef, said sales would not be affected because it would reroute beef bound to Russia from other plants.

The Russian agency did not identify the Brazilian suppliers.

Russia imported 616,100 tonnes of red meat worth $2.4 billion from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States in the first seven months of 2013, according to official customs data. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dale Hudson and Andre Grenon)