MOSCOW, April 27 Russian steel and coking coal
producer Mechel said on Friday that it had reached an
agreement with lenders to renegotiate debt covenants on its
loans.
"Lenders confirmed their agreement to waivers on a number of
credit facilities...including a significant structural change to
financial covenants," the company said in a statement.
It did not provide details on the new covenants.
Burgeoning debt forced the company to renegotiate covenants
with lenders last year when banks agreed to raise the net
debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.5 from 3.0.
In March it said it had entered into talks with banks to
renogiate these agreements once again because of weak market
conditions.
The company, which had total debts of $9.5 billion as of
Sept 30, has invested heavily to develop the $2.8 billion Elga
coking coal mining and railway project in Russia's remote
Yakutia region, while also continuing its aggressive M&A policy.
