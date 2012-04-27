MOSCOW, April 27 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with lenders to renegotiate debt covenants on its loans.

"Lenders confirmed their agreement to waivers on a number of credit facilities...including a significant structural change to financial covenants," the company said in a statement.

It did not provide details on the new covenants.

Burgeoning debt forced the company to renegotiate covenants with lenders last year when banks agreed to raise the net debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.5 from 3.0.

In March it said it had entered into talks with banks to renogiate these agreements once again because of weak market conditions.

The company, which had total debts of $9.5 billion as of Sept 30, has invested heavily to develop the $2.8 billion Elga coking coal mining and railway project in Russia's remote Yakutia region, while also continuing its aggressive M&A policy.

(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)