MOSCOW, May 10 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Thursday its 2011 net profit rose 10.8 percent to $727.9 million, thanks to rising contribution from its mining unit.

The mining unit, which earns most of its revenue from coking coal sales, saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EDITDA) jump 38 percent to $2.02 billion.

Mechel has invested heavily to bring its Elga coal deposit on line in Yakutia, and plans to further boost output there this year.

"With the launch of direct railway access to Elga, we met the requisite conditions for further development of the coal complex and a significant increase in coal mining volumes," mining unit head Boris Nikishichev said in a statement.

"This year we plan to commission the first coal washing facilities at the deposit, which will enable us to produce coking coal concentrate and other products in close proximity to the open pit."

However, Mechel's heavy investments have come at a price, pushing its total debt up to $9.9 billion at the end of last year. It renegotiated loan covenants with creditors last month, the second time in as many years it has been forced to renegotiate borrowing terms as its debt soars.

During a conference call with analysts, company executives said reducing debt was a top priority and that underperforming assets "are a subject for divestment."

Chief financial officer Stanislav Ploschenko did not provide any details on which assets Mechel might sell.

"It would be a little bit superficial to say we will sell everything besides the mining unit," he said.

Mechel's steel business posted a net loss of $232.6 million while the ferroalloys segment lost $71.6 million at the net level last year.

Overall 2011 revenues were $12.55 billion, up 28.7 percent from 2010, while EBITDA reached $2.39 billion, up 18.7 percent.

The company did not provide any outlook for the current year.

At 1717 GMT, its ADS's were up 1.8 percent at $7.27. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; editing by James Jukwey)