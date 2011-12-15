* Q3 net $25.7 mln, Reuters poll forecast with one-offs $74 mln

* Q3 EBITDA $678 mln, poll forecsat $666 mln

* Q3 Revenue $3.21 bln, poll forecast $3.26 bln

MOSCOW, Dec 15 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel missed forecasts with a third-quarter net profit of $25.7 million on Thursday, hit by one-off losses from foreign exchange moves.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the firm, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, to report a net profit of $74 million including one-offs, down from $341 million a year ago.

It took a foreign exchange hit of $296 million.

Steel companies in Russia, the world's fifth largest producer, are booking big forex losses in the third quarter because of the softening rouble, with number two producer Severstal reporting last week that it lost $266 million due to currency moves.

Despite the fall in net profit, Mechel's coking coal output is rising.

Mechel said in November sales of coking coal concentrate in the first nine months of the year reached 9.13 million tonnes, up 14 percent year-on-year.

Third quarter revenue rose to $3.21 billion, up from $2.65 billion a year ago but below the $3.26 billion forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $678 million, up from $602 million the year before and more than the $666 million forecast.

Net debt was $9.0 billion, compared to $8.6 billion at the end of the third quarter. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Mark Potter)