* Shares fall by 6.8 pct in New York
* Analyst says too early to tell if licences at risk
* Russia's leading coking coal producer under investigation
(Recasts lead, adds Mechel comment, updates share price)
By Alfred Kueppers
MOSCOW, March 22 Russia's largest coking coal
producer, Mechel, could lose mining licences for one of
its key assets after the Natural Resources ministry said it was
investigating possible operating violations.
The ministry said on Thursday an audit at the Yakutugol
facility between 2009-2011 showed possible licence breaches
related to output volumes and environmental codes.
Investors sold on the news, and at 1658 GMT the shares were
down 6.8 percent in New York at $9.72.
Yakutugol mined about 28 percent of Mechel's total coal
output last year.
The findings of the investigation were being collated before
being sent to Yakutugol and possibly the licensing commission,
the ministry said.
"The question of forwarding the designated material to the
commission for terminating the right to use mineral resources
(will be) examined," the ministry said in a statement.
Corporations doing business in Russia frequently face
government reviews of production licences, although the grounds
for scrutiny are often unclear.
Anglo-Russian joint venture TNK-BP was threatened
with the loss of its licence to the Kovykta gas field while its
shareholders were locked in a protracted dispute.
It ultimately lost the licence, which was acquired by
Gazprom last year.
Mechel said it would cooperate with the investigation.
"We believe it is possible to fulfil the requirements of the
regulators at Russia's Natural Resources Ministry," the company
said in an emailed statement.
"We always pay special attention to complying with licence
obligations."
Mechel acquired full control of the asset in Russia's
Yakutia (Sakha Republic) in 2007, and it is a key part of the
company's growth strategy.
It produced 7.8 million tonnes of raw coal in 2011, of which
4.7 million tonnes were coking coal.
By 2015, Mechel wants to produce 10.7 million tonnes of raw
coal at Yakutugol, with coking coal accounting for 5.5 million
tonnes.
Overall, Mechel mined 27.6 million tonnes of coal last year,
with coking coal concentrate production at 12.5 million tonnes.
Boris Krasnojenov, an analyst with Moscow's Renaissance
Capital, said that such inspections are routine in the Russian
coal sector and it was too early to say whether Mechel's
licences are under threat.
"They are mentioning some licences but no numbers, no
specific facts," he said.
"Even if they find some violations, Mechel should be granted
some time to present their side of the story."
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David
Cowell)