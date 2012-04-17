MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's largest coking coal
producer, Mechel, said on Tuesday it had six months to
resolve mining licence violations at three properties belonging
to its Yakutugol subsidiary following a government
investigation.
"Yakutugol is working to resolve the violations within the
designated time frame," a company spokeswoman told Reuters.
"The issue of removing the licences cannot be examined until
the time period expires."
She added the company had received a written statement from
the ministry describing how it could resolve the violations.
Corporations doing business in Russia frequently face
government reviews of production licences, although the grounds
for scrutiny are often unclear.
The ministry said in a statement Mechel's violations relate
to production volumes, technical mining issues and other
matters.
Earlier, sources told Russia's Kommersant newspaper that the
natural resources ministry had recommended the Rosnedra
licencing agency withdraw three licences because of ongoing
violations.
Rosnedra will meet within the next two weeks to decide on
whether it agrees with the ministry's findings, the sources
added.
In March, the natural resources ministry said an audit at
the Yakutugol facility between 2009-2011 showed possible licence
breaches related to output volumes and environmental codes.
When the story broke on March 22, Mechel's shares lost 3.0
percent of their value, closing at $9.83 per share in New York.
They closed at $9.14 on Monday, down a further 7.0 percent.
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Mark Potter)