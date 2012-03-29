MOSCOW, March 29 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Thursday that it is in talks with lenders to waive debt covenants after prices for its products declined last year.

"As a result of prevailing market conditions and a corresponding decline in market prices for its products, it expects to breach certain financial covenants in certain of its credit facilities for the year ended December 31, 2011," Mechel said in a statement.

The company did not provide any details on its current debt level and said it was confident that it would achieve a positive outcome in the talks with lenders. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)