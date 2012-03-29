MOSCOW, March 29 Russian steel and coking coal
producer Mechel said on Thursday that it is in talks
with lenders to waive debt covenants after prices for its
products declined last year.
"As a result of prevailing market conditions and a
corresponding decline in market prices for its products, it
expects to breach certain financial covenants in certain of its
credit facilities for the year ended December 31, 2011," Mechel
said in a statement.
The company did not provide any details on its current debt
level and said it was confident that it would achieve a positive
outcome in the talks with lenders.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)