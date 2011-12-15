MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian coking coal and steel producer Mechel expects capital expenditures to range between $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion next year.

"These are preliminary figures," a company executive told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

The company earlier missed forecasts with a third-quarter net profit of $25.7 million, hit by one-off losses from foreign exchange moves. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)