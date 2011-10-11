* Q2 net $192 mln vs $291 mln forecast

* EBITDA $612 mln vs $683 mln forecast

MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel on Tuesday posted second-quarter net profit of $192 million, below analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of $291 million, compared with $309 million in the first quarter. The company did not issue a year-earlier figure.

Mechel said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $612 million, up from $567 million in the first quarter. EBITDA missed the $683 million poll forecast.

The company did not provide any details on why its net profit fell from the first quarter. It will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 1400 GMT.

Mechel, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, is ramping up coking coal output to profit from increased demand from steelmakers at home and abroad.

In August it reported that first-half coking coal concentrate output rose to 4.5 million tonnes, up 28 percent from last year.

On Tuesday it said second-quarter revenues were $3.47 billion, up 18 percent from $2.93 billion in the first quarter. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Erica Billingham)