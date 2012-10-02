METALS-London copper edges up as supply worries simmer
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian steel and coal miner Mechel reported on Tuesday a surprise $823 million net loss for the second quarter of 2012, compared to a $192 million net profit as reported in the year-earlier period.
Stripping off impairment charges, the net loss amounted to $177 million, the company said in a statement.
Analysts expected Mechel to post a second-quarter net profit of $18 million.
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."