MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian steel and coal miner Mechel reported on Tuesday a surprise $823 million net loss for the second quarter of 2012, compared to a $192 million net profit as reported in the year-earlier period.

Stripping off impairment charges, the net loss amounted to $177 million, the company said in a statement.

Analysts expected Mechel to post a second-quarter net profit of $18 million.