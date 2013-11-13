* Mechel expects to complete debt talks by end-Nov
* Mechel: Share price decline "speculative"
* Debt worries trigger stop losses - sources
By Douglas Busvine and Zlata Garasyuta
MOSCOW, Nov 13 Russian mining group Mechel
lost 40 percent of its market value in Moscow
on Wednesday, hit by concerns over a proposed debt restructuring
that the company called speculative.
Mechel, controlled by tycoon Igor Zyuzin, is struggling with
a $9 billion debt load after an acquisition spree left it
exposed to a slump in steel and coal prices, and unable to make
disposals at good prices or pay for major investments.
Its shares also hit record lows in New York, with traders
saying concerns over the company's debt woes triggered heavy
selling by its creditor banks.
"There are lots of stop-loss orders," said Alexei Bachurin,
chief cash equities trader at Renaissance Capital in Moscow.
Bachurin added that some Mechel bonds were yielding 100
percent. "If bonds are trading at 50-60 percent of par that
means an immediate restructuring," he said.
Mechel has long been regarded as one of the Russian
industrial groups vulnerable to a turn in the commodities cycle
and a slowdown in Russia. Last year it put non-core assets up
for sale but has struggled to make much of a dent in its debt.
Shares in the company have lost 96 percent since their peak
in May 2008, just before President Vladimir suggested "sending
round a doctor" because Zyuzin had missed a meeting with
businessmen due to illness.
Traders said Mechel's top management had pledged shares at
Russia's largest banks, and that the price slide had triggered a
snowball of so-called margin calls, in which a bank sells shares
held as security against loans.
EASIER TERMS
Mechel asked creditors last month to agree a further
relaxation on the terms of its debts, seeking covenant waivers
for this year and 2014, both for itself and its mining division
Mechel Mining, sources said at the time.
Talks with creditor banks on a covenant holiday and a debt
restructuring were "going well", Mechel said in a statement,
adding it expected them to be completed by the end of November.
"There are no negative events at the company," Mechel said,
adding that it considered the decline in the company's share
price to be "entirely speculative".
Mechel has not published its first-half financial results
yet. Publication would have risked violating its loan covenants
while the delay enables it to continue negotiations with its
creditors, according to market sources.
One of the covenants states that Mechel's net debt to EBITDA
ratio should not exceed 7.5 in the first half of 2013, while
Mechel Mining's should be no more than 4.25. Mechel's
debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 9.0 in the first quarter.
Its shares hit all-time lows before halving their losses to
trade at $2.21 in New York, down by more than 20 percent. Its
less-liquid Moscow shares ended down 41 percent at 56.3 roubles.
"We don't see any fundamental reason for such a share-price
decline," said Ekaterina Trofimova, first vice-president at
Gazprombank, a creditor that lent Mechel $1 billion earlier this
year. Gazprombank is among the banks in loans talks with Mechel.
Mechel's efforts to sell non-core assets and financing of
its key coal project, the Elga field in Siberia, show that the
company has managed to stabilise the situation, Trofimova added.
Work on Elga, one of the world's largest coking coal
reserves, has long been blighted by poor transport links. In
September Mechel was granted a $2.5 billion loan from a state
bank to continue the project.
Other market sources said, however, that stop-loss selling
was driven by the very state-controlled banks that are Mechel's
main creditors.
"Brokers are talking about rumours that the company plans to
default, but that is odd - they don't have principal repayments
on their debt until next year," said one analyst with a foreign
bank in Moscow.
"It's possible that there was a wave of indignation from the
creditor banks."