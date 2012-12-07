BRIEF-LMI Aerospace to be acquired by Sonaca Group
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
MOSCOW Dec 7 Debt-laden Russian mining and steel company Mechel won 55 percent of the Pacific port of Vanino by offering the highest bid of 15.5 billion roubles in a tender, VTB bank, the sale organiser, said on Friday.
It said the final bid was ten times higher than the initial offer.
Vanino, located on Russia's Pacific coast near the regional capital of Vladivostok, is one of several ports vital for the export of Russian coal and metals to Asian markets. Infrastructure constraints are a major challenge to boosting exports and port capacity a key competitive edge. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 India's central bank needs to ensure that the hard earned gains with regard to macro-economic stability are maintained and able to withstand global financial volatility, said Governor Urjit Patel in an interview to CNBC-TV18 news channel.