* See FY earnings below last year but not less than 140 mln euros

* Says advertising remains under pressure

* Shares fall 15 pct (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 20 European publishing group Mecom said plunging consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers, and would result in an unexpected drop in earnings for the second-half and for the year as a whole.

Shares in the group, which publishes newspapers in the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland and Norway, fell as much as 15 percent to 114 pence in early trade, the lowest level since January 2010.

Mecom said advertising revenue fell 3 percent in the third quarter, with the Netherlands and Poland, both down 6 percent, showing continued weakness. Circulation revenue fell 2 percent.

Chief Executive Tom Toumazis said the group's 1.3 million subscribers gave it a resilient revenue base, but trading conditions were challenging.

"Advertising revenues remain under pressure, especially in national advertising markets," he said.

"This poses a significant challenge, in particular for our free newspapers, which are solely reliant on advertising."

The company said it now expected core earnings for the second half to fall year-on-year -- it previously forecast a small rise -- and earnings for the year would be below last year's 151.6 million euros, but no lower than 140 million euros ($193 million). ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Matt Scuffham)