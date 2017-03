LONDON Jan 11 Mecom Group PLC : * Full-year results for the group are expected to be in line with the guidance

given * Expects adjusted earnings per share from on-going operations to be

approximately 24 euro cents * No acceptable offers have been received for the whole of the group's

operations in The Netherlands * Expressions of interest have been received for the entire danish operations * In Poland, the group has received a number of offers for the group's

operations