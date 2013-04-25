LONDON, April 25 Mecom Group PLC : * Trading environment is unchanged since the update provided on 8th April 2013. * EBITDA from its ongoing operations in the three month period was E1.7 million

lower * Challenging conditions in the Dutch advertising markets will continue for the

remainder of 2013 * Sees significant reductions in EBITDA for the remainder of 2013 * Full-year EBITDA is likely to be in a range between E50 million and E60

million