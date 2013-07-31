BRIEF-Morrisons shares down 2.8 percent after firm warns of "uncertainties ahead"
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher
July 31 Mecom Group PLC : * H1 adjusted EBITDA down E5.6 million to E31.7 million * Group 2013 EBITDA now expected to be at upper end of previously announced E50
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
* 2017 production guidance maintained at 75 kboepd, before any contribution from catcher