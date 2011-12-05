MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
OSLO Dec 5 Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for about 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($294 million), daily DN reported on Monday.
Mecom has been looking to sell Edda, its fastest-growing and profitable division, to cut its 302 million euro ($406 million) debt pile, which is higher than its $325 million market capitalisation.
Mecom earlier said Edda Media was the second-strongest player in the local media market in Norway, with 30 newspapers and 46 websites.
A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.
A joint A-pressen and Edda Media will have 26 percent of Norway's newspaper market and could expect to run into some regulatory trouble, as in some regions its market share could reach up to 90 percent, DN said. ($1 = 5.7771 Norwegian krone) ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Will Waterman)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.