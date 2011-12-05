OSLO Dec 5 Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for about 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($294 million), daily DN reported on Monday.

Mecom has been looking to sell Edda, its fastest-growing and profitable division, to cut its 302 million euro ($406 million) debt pile, which is higher than its $325 million market capitalisation.

Mecom earlier said Edda Media was the second-strongest player in the local media market in Norway, with 30 newspapers and 46 websites.

A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.

A joint A-pressen and Edda Media will have 26 percent of Norway's newspaper market and could expect to run into some regulatory trouble, as in some regions its market share could reach up to 90 percent, DN said. ($1 = 5.7771 Norwegian krone) ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Will Waterman)