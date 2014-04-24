April 24 European publishing company Mecom Group Plc said its first-quarter revenue fell due to a decline in advertising revenue in its largest markets - the Netherlands and Denmark.

The company, which publishes regional newspapers such as De Gelderlander and De Stentor in the Netherlands, said advertising revenue fell 27 percent in the three months ended March 31, compared with a fall of 21 percent a year earlier.

Group core earnings - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - rose by 5.2 million euros ($7.19 million) from a year earlier, helped by a 17 percent fall in costs. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)