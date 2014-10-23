Oct 23 European publishing company Mecom Group
Plc reported a 12 percent fall in third-quarter core
profit, hurt by a decline in advertising revenue in Denmark and
the Netherlands, its largest markets.
The company, which said in June that it had reached an
agreement to sell itself to Belgium-based media group De
Persgroep NV for 196 million pounds, said earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 2.4
million euros to 17.6 million euros ($22.3 million) in the
quarter ended Sept. 30.
Advertising revenue fell 16 percent in the period.
($1 = 0.7907 euro)
