LONDON Nov 21 European publishing group
Mecom has opened talks with various parties to sell Edda
Media, its Norwegian business, after receiving a number of
approaches, it said on Monday.
The group said no final decision had been made about a sale,
following a report in the Financial Times, which said the group
was in talks over a 1.6 billion Norwegian Kroner ($278 million)
sale to local media group A-pressen.
The FT said talks between the two companies were at a late
stage and a deal could be reached within the next two to four
weeks.
Mecom said it had received a number of approaches for Edda
and that it was in discussions with various parties.
"No decision has been made to proceed with any transaction
and a further statement will be made in due course if and when
appropriate," it said.
Mecom describes Edda Media as the second-strongest player in
the local media market in Norway, with 30 newspapers and 46
websites. A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator
Telenor and Norwegian unions.
Mecom, which publishes newspapers in the Netherlands,
Denmark, Poland and Norway, said last month plunging consumer
confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers, and
would result in an unexpected drop in earnings for the
second-half and for the year as a whole.
