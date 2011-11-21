* In talks to sell Norwegian business

* FT reported A-pressen in late-stage talks to buy

* Mecom shares up 18 percent (Adds A-pressen comment, shares)

LONDON/OSLO, Nov 21 Loss-making European publishing group Mecom said it was in talks to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, after receiving a number of approaches, lifting its shares.

Mecom said on Monday no final decision had been made about a sale, following a report in the Financial Times which said it was in talks about a 1.6 billion Norwegian crown ($278 million) sale to local media group A-pressen.

Selling Edda, Mecom's fastest-growing division, would help the company cut its 302 million euro ($408 million) debt, which is higher than its $259 million market value.

The FT said talks between the two companies were at a late stage and a deal could be reached in 2-4 weeks.

Mecom shares were up 18 percent to a three-month high of 172.5 pence at 1150 GMT.

A-pressen chief executive Thor Gjermund Eriksen would not comment on the report. He did say: "But, in general, there is a strong need for consolidation to secure the competitive positions of local newspapers."

Mecom raised debt to expand into European markets before the downturn, and has been forced to retreat as a contraction of advertising spending has made it hard to service its debt.

Mecom said Edda Media was the second-strongest player in the local media market in Norway, with 30 newspapers and 46 websites. A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.

Mecom, which publishes newspapers in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, said last month plunging consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers, and would result in an unexpected drop in earnings for the second half and the year as a whole. ($1 = 0.739 euro) (Reporting by Kate Holton and Michelle Martin in London and Ole Petter Skonnord in Oslo; Editing by Erica Billingham and Dan Lalor)