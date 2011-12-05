* Mecom sells business to Norway's A-pressen

* Deal will allow Mecom to cut debt

LONDON Dec 5 Loss-making European publishing group Mecom agreed to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, to local media group A-pressen for an enterprise value of 1.725 million Norwegian crowns (222 million euros).

The sale of Edda Media, its fastest-growing division, will help Mecom cut its 302 million euro ($408 million) debt.

Edda Media is the second-largest player in the local media market in Norway, with 30 newspapers and 46 websites.

A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.

Mecom said on Monday the enterprise value represents 7.9 times Edda Media's full-year 2010 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and 7.2 times its full-year 2011 consensus EBITDA.

"The sale will of course materially improve our balance sheet. It will allow us to consider, in due course and subject to a refinancing, an enhancement to the company's cash returns to shareholders," said Mecom Chief Executive Tom Toumazis.

The deal is subject to the approval of Mecom shareholders and the Norwegian Competition Authority.

Mecom raised debt to expand into European markets before the downturn, and has been forced to retreat as a contraction of advertising spending has made it hard to service its debt.

The company, which publishes newspapers in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, said last month plunging consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers, and would result in an unexpected drop in earnings for the second half and the year as a whole. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Erica Billingham)