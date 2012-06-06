* Expects full-year EBITDA of 85 mln-95 mln euros

* Blames sluggish performance on fall in advertising rev

* Sees 17 pct fall in H1 ad revenue in the Netherlands

* Shares fall 47 pct; top percentage loser on LSE (Adds details, analyst comments; updates share movement)

By Monika Shinghal

June 6 Mecom Plc, which forecast full-year core earnings below market estimates as advertising revenue from its Dutch business dipped, may struggle to meet its own forecast, according to some analysts.

The European publishing group, which has 1.2 million subscribers and caters to the Netherlands, Denmark and Poland, said on Wednesday that it expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of 85 million euros to 95 million euros.

Analysts are expecting 2012 EBITDA of 104.50 million euros ($130.25 million), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mecom, whose advertising revenue has been sliding over the past few years, is trying to streamline its business by selling units and cutting costs.

"It is the speed and severity of the fall in the Dutch market which has taken them by a little bit by surprise," analyst Patrick Yau of Peel Hunt said. He expects Mecom's EBITDA to be 82.5 mln euros in 2012.

Advertising revenue from the Netherlands is expected to decline 17 percent in the first half, and the company expects this pace to continue for the rest of 2012.

"The Dutch are about to increase the load of the austerity measures and consumer confidence is pretty low there," analyst Yau added.

Mecom expects first-half EBITDA to be about 14 million euros lower than a year ago. It reported adjusted EBITDA of 66.1 million euros in the same period last year, including a contribution from its Norwegian arm Edda Media.

The company sold Edda Media to local group A-pressen for 1.73 billion Norwegian crowns ($283.61 million) in December to cut debt and possibly increase investor returns.

"Even post the Edda disposal, there is now limited scope for cash returns to shareholders," Canaccord Genuity's Simon Davies said. "We expect material short-term weakness in the shares."

Davies cut his price target on Mecom's shares to 200 pence from 298 pence, and said he expects the company's 2012 core profit at the bottom of its projected range.

Mecom also said it expects its performance in 2013 to be hurt by a greater-than-expected decline in advertising.

Shares of the company were down 47 percent at 77.66 pence at 1051 GMT, making it the top percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.8023 euros) ($1 = 6.0999 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro and Roshni Menon)