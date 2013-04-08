LONDON, April 8 European publishing group Mecom Group Plc said its earnings would likely miss expectations because of a sharper than expected advertising slowdown, sending its shares lower on Monday.

The company said advertising revenues in March and April in the Netherlands would be more than 20 percent down on a year ago, causing its core earnings in March to fall behind 2012, and it expected a further shortfall in April.

Mecom, which owns more than 250 printed titles and 200 websites, said its cost saving programme would not be enough to offset falling revenues in time.

"The depth of the crisis is expected to affect advertising revenues for the foreseeable future and any improvement in economic conditions and consumer confidence is not anticipated until later in the year at the earliest," the company said.

Shares in the group fell to a seven-month low in early trade on Monday, and were down 31 percent to 58 pence by 0817 GMT.

Mecom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2013 was expected to be 76 million euros ($99 million), down from 88 million euros in 2012, according to Reuters estimates.

Analyst Gareth Davies at Numis said there were very little specific details before the company provided more explicit guidance on April 25, but best guess would see his 2013 EBITDA forecast reduce from 75 million euros to 50 million euros.

Print media companies have been suffering from a long-term decline in circulation and advertising revenues.

Mecom, which operates in the Netherlands, Denmark and Poland, has been reviewing its business including potential asset disposals.