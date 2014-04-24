April 24 Mecom Group Plc
* Group EBITDA in Q1 of 2014 was eur 5.2 million higher than
in equivalent period in 2013
* Advertising revenue for group was down 27 per cent
year-on-year, representing a 13 per cent fall on a pro-forma
basis (i.e. Excluding effect of disposals
* In Netherlands, advertising was 20 per cent lower, down 15
per cent on a pro-forma basis
* Danish advertising revenue fell by 38 per cent
year-on-year, down 9 per cent on a pro-forma basis
* Group circulation revenue was down 6 per cent, down 2 per
cent on a pro-forma basi
* Assuming current trends in dutch advertising continue for
rest of year group expects full-year EBITDA to be similar to
underlying pro-forma 2013 ebitda of eur 74 million,
