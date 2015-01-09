Jan 9 Mecom Group Plc

* Regulatory update on Dutch merger control process

* ACM, which is in final stages of its review, has raised a limited number of concerns related to transaction

* De Persgroep continues its discussions with ACM in respect of these remaining concerns

* Mecom and De Persgroep cannot be certain that Dutch merger control condition will have been satisfied before current long stop date of 26 January 2015

* De Persgroep nevertheless remains confident that licence will be granted in near future

* Subject to approval of court, will extend long stop date to 20 February 2015 in event that conditions have not been satisfied or waived before 22 January 2015

* Court hearing will take place on 22 January 2015

* De persgroep publishing will make an announcement prior to 5:00 p.m. On 21 January 2015 in event that all of have been satisfied or waived

* Mecom may seek an extension to long