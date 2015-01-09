PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 9 Mecom Group Plc
* Regulatory update on Dutch merger control process
* ACM, which is in final stages of its review, has raised a limited number of concerns related to transaction
* De Persgroep continues its discussions with ACM in respect of these remaining concerns
* Mecom and De Persgroep cannot be certain that Dutch merger control condition will have been satisfied before current long stop date of 26 January 2015
* De Persgroep nevertheless remains confident that licence will be granted in near future
* Subject to approval of court, will extend long stop date to 20 February 2015 in event that conditions have not been satisfied or waived before 22 January 2015
* Court hearing will take place on 22 January 2015
* De persgroep publishing will make an announcement prior to 5:00 p.m. On 21 January 2015 in event that all of have been satisfied or waived
* Mecom may seek an extension to long Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
