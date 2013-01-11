Jan 11 European publishing group Mecom Group Plc
received offers for parts of its operations in the
Netherlands and Poland, and the company said it expected
pressure on earnings to continue in 2013 due to declining
advertising revenue.
Mecom, which owns more than 250 printed titles and 200
websites, also got expressions of interest for its business in
Denmark and the company said it would invite a small number of
potential buyers to conduct due diligence shortly.
On offers for its Polish operations, Mecom said it was in
talks with one party.
Mecom, whose CEO stepped down in September, has been
undertaking a strategic review of its business, including
potential asset disposals, as it struggles with a fall in
advertising revenue in its core markets that include Denmark and
Poland.
Total advertising revenue fell 17 percent for the year ended
Dec. 31, the company said on Friday. It estimated core earnings
at about 105 million euros ($140 million).
The company, which had about 130 million euros in debt at
the end of December, said it was in talks with lenders to extend
the term of its current bank facilities by one year to Oct. 31,
2014.
Shares in the company, which have fallen 60 percent in the
past year, were flat at 81.75 pence at 0812 GMT on the London
Stock Exchange.