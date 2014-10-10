STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Meda Ab :

* Complete terms and conditions of the rights issue, including subscription price, are expected to be announced no later than 6 November 2014. Subject to the approval of the rights issue by the Extraordinary General Meeting, the subscription period will run from 19 November up to and including 4 December 2014.

* The purpose of the rights issue is to finance part of the acquisition of Rottapharm.