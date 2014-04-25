* Mylan offering 145 SEK/share for Sweden's Meda
* Meda rebuffed an approach earlier this month
* Shares rose 10 pct before trading halt
By Soyoung Kim and Niklas Pollard
NEW YORK/STOCKHOLM, April 25 U.S. generic
drugmaker Mylan has made a new and improved bid for Meda
valuing its Swedish rival at around $9 billion
including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
Mylan raised its all-stock offer to 145 crowns per share
this week after its first attempt at a merger with a 130 per
share offer was rejected by Meda earlier this month, the person
said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.
Excluding debt, the new bid is worth about $6.7 billion
based on shares outstanding and represents a roughly 50 percent
premium over Meda's share price before reports of the original
offer.
Trading in Meda shares was halted in Stockholm earlier on
Friday after the Financial Times first reported Mylan hiked its
takeover offer, triggering a 10 percent jump in the stock.
A Meda spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Mylan
was not immediately available for comment.
The sweetened offer comes amid a flurry of healthcare deals
this week including medical device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc's
$13.4 billion acquisition of rival Biomet; a $20 billion
asset swap between Novartis AG and GlaxoSmithKline
Pharmaceuticals PLC ; and Eli Lilly and Co's
acquisition of Novartis' animal health business for $5.4
billion.
The generic drugs sector has seen a wave of mergers recently
as companies selling popular copycat versions of blockbuster
medicines have been hit by a dwindling number of patent
expirations and are looking to cut costs.
Meda rebuffed Mylan's initial takeover approach in early
April, saying it had been contacted about an indicative proposal
to combine the two businesses but that its board had opted to
reject the proposal.
An acquisition of Meda would boost Mylan's presence outside
the United States with access to distribution channels in Europe
and some emerging markets. It would also boost Mylan's position
in speciality pharmaceuticals where it focuses on respiratory
and allergy medicines, which is a key area for Meda as well.
Among potential buyers, Mylan was well placed to make a
move, bankers and analysts have said. It could also take
advantage of lower corporate tax rates as the purchase would
increase the percentage of revenues coming from overseas,
allowing it to move its tax domicile outside the United States.
Meda's biggest owner is Stena Sessan Rederi AB, controlled
by the Olsson business family, which owns 22.7 percent of
shares, meaning it could block any takeover attempt.
