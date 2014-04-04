METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
STOCKHOLM, April 4 Swedish pharmaceutical firm Meda AB said on Friday it has had preliminary contact with generic drug maker Mylan Inc following a report in the Financial Times that the two are in talks over a deal that would create a $23 billion drug company.
"We have had preliminary contact, that is true. We are going out with a press release on that in the afternoon. More than that I cannot say," Meda chairman Bert Ake Eriksson was quoted by Swedish news agency Direkt as saying.
The exact value of the deal is unknown but Mylan is likely to pay a "significant" premium to Meda's market value, a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.
Meda was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Helena Soderpalm)
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.