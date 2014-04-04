Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
STOCKHOLM, April 4 Swedish drug maker Meda AB confirmed it would release a statement later on Friday following media reports that Mylan Inc is looking to acquire the company.
Asked whether the company plans to release a statement, a company spokeswoman said: "We have said in the afternoon."
She provided no further details.
Meda's chairman confirmed to Swedish news agency Direkt earlier on Friday that the company had had preliminary contact with Mylan and would release a statement.
Trading in Meda shares have been halted. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.