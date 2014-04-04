Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
STOCKHOLM, April 4 Swedish drug maker Meda said on Friday U.S. generics firm Mylan had contacted Meda and proposed to buy it but that the board had rejected the indicative proposal.
"All continued discussions between Meda and Mylan have been terminated without further actions," Meda said in statement.
Shares in Meda were halted on Friday following media reports that Mylan was looking into buying it. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.