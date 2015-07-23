BRIEF-Dicerna reports Q4 loss per share $0.68
* Dicerna reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operational results
STOCKHOLM, July 23 Swedish drug maker Meda reported second-quarter core profit well above market expectations on Thursday and stood by its 2015 sales and profitability outlook.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.75 billion crowns ($204 million) from a year-ago 993 million, topping the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.49 billion.
Excluding non-recurring items, EBITDA was 1.78 billion.
Like-for-like sales growth was 2 percent. Meda repeated it expects 2015 sales of around 20 billion crowns and an improved EBITDA margin compared to 2014.
Link to report: ($1 = 8.5805 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Dicerna reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operational results
* Senseonics Holdings Inc says third tranche of $5 million was triggered by first sale of Senseonics' second generation transmitter in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: