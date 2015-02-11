STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Swedish drug maker Meda posted fourth-quarter core operating profits above expectations on Wednesday and said it expects an improved margin for 2015 compared to 2014.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell sligthly to 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($121.47 million) in the period from a year-ago 1.02 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of four analysts was for 628 million.

At current exchange rates Meda expects 2015 sales of around 20 billion crowns and an improved EBITDA margin compared to 2014.

Link to report: here

Link to the Reuters poll: ($1 = 8.3315 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik)