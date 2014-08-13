* Q2 EBITDA 993 mln SEK vs consensus 1.05 bln
* Sees full-year EBITDA margin in line with 2013
* Shares fall 6 percent
STOCKHOLM, Aug 13 Swedish drug maker Meda
posted a smaller rise than expected in second-quarter
profit on Wednesday and lowered its outlook after it agreed to
buy Italy's Rottapharm, sending its shares down.
Meda, which itself has been seen as a takeover candidate and
in April turned down approaches from U.S. firm Mylan, in July
agreed to buy Rottapharm to boost profits and emerging market
presence after the Italian firm scrapped its flotation plans.
Meda said it now sees a 2014 profit margin before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation in line with last year's 28.5
percent, and organic sales growth for Meda alone of 2-3 percent,
provided the Rottapharm deal is completed as planned in October.
It had in May guided for organic sales growth, which
excludes currency swings and acquisitions, of about 4 percent
and an improved EBITDA margin.
Meda, which has the bulk of sales in western Europe, with
the United States its single biggest market, has been pushing in
recent years to expand in emerging markets.
Organic growth in the quarter was 4 percent helped by
emerging markets growth of 26 percent.
"We continue to expect the rate of growth in emerging
markets to fluctuate and vary between regions, markets, and
quarters", Meda said.
In western Europe organic growth was 1 percent while in the
United States sales shrank 2 percent due to weaker sales of
nasal allergy spray Asteprod.
EBITDA rose to 993 million crowns ($144.4 million) from a
year-ago 922 million, mainly helped by strong sales in Europe
and the United States of nasal allergy spray Dymista.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for
1,048 million.
Meda predicted full-year sales of around 15 billion crowns.
Its shares fell 6.7 percent at 0722 GMT to a near five-month
low, lagging Stockholm's blue-chip index
(1 US dollar = 6.8769 Swedish crown)
