STOCKHOLM Aug 13 Swedish drug maker Meda
posted a smaller rise than expected in second-quarter
core profit on Wednesday and lowered its full-year core profit
margin forecast.
Meda, which on July 31 agreed to buy Italy's Rottapharm,
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation rose to 993 million crowns ($144.4 million) from a
year-ago 922 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts had been for 1,048 million.
Meda predicted full-year sales of around 15 billion crowns
and an EBITDA margin in line with last year's, excluding
integration costs and other costs associated with the Rottapharm
acquisition.
"That corresponds to an expected organic growth for Meda
standalone of 2-3 percent in 2014," it said.
(1 US dollar = 6.8769 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)