BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Meda AB
* The terms regarding the rights issue in meda are set
* Says shareholders in meda has preferential right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series a for each ten (10) shares held.
* Says subscription price amounts to sek 61 per share, corresponding to a maximum issue amount of approximately SEK 2,027 million
* Meda's two largest shareholders, together representing approximately 30 percent of the votes and the capital in Meda, have severally agreed to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.