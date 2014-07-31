STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish drug maker Meda said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Italy's Rottapharm, which this month pulled plans for a stock market floatation, for 21.2 billion Swedish crowns ($3.08 billion).

The Italian pharmaceuticals firm had cited unfavourable market conditions for pulling the plans, as Italy's market for new share issues shows signs of flagging.

Meda said in a statement it estimated cost synergies from the deal of around 900 million crowns annually with full effect in 2016, and it expected to finalise the deal in the fourth quarter.

