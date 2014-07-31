BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish drug maker Meda said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Italy's Rottapharm, which this month pulled plans for a stock market floatation, for 21.2 billion Swedish crowns ($3.08 billion).
The Italian pharmaceuticals firm had cited unfavourable market conditions for pulling the plans, as Italy's market for new share issues shows signs of flagging.
Meda said in a statement it estimated cost synergies from the deal of around 900 million crowns annually with full effect in 2016, and it expected to finalise the deal in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 6.8793 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage: