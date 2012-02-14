Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
(In 2nd paragraph, please read that the news was first reported by Debtwire and mergermarket, not DealReporter)
PHILADELPHIA Feb 14 Healthcare information technology services company MedAssets Inc has hired JPMorgan as its adviser to help it weigh strategic options, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Debtwire and mergermarket first reported the news. Shares of MedAssets rose 20.2 percent, or $2.37, to $14.15 in afternoon trading.
MedAssets, which also provides purchasing services for hospitals and helps manage expenses, could not be immediately reached for comment. JPMorgan also could not be immediately reached for comment.
MedAssets has a market capitalization of about $689 million.
(Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis, writing by Jessica Hall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
