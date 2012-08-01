* Sees FY adj earnings per share $1.05-$1.13 vs est $1.06
Aug 1 Healthcare IT company MedAssets Inc
posted quarterly results that comfortably beat
analysts' estimates and forecast a strong full year, buoyed by
continued growth across all its segments and
earlier-than-expected recognition of some performance fees.
MedAssets expect to report an adjusted profit between $1.05
per share and $1.13 per share, and revenue of $620 million to
$630 million for the full year.
Analysts on average are expecting earnings of $1.06 on
revenue of $608.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April-June net income was $2.3 million, or 4 cents per
share, compared with a net loss of $2.5 million, or a loss of 4
cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for some one-time items, MedAssets reported a
profit of 28 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a
profit of 22 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 11 percent to $163 million, exceeding
analsyts' estimates of $151.5 million. Contributing to the rise
was improved revenue from its spend and clinical resource
management segment, which helps healthcare providers cut
hospital supply chain expenses.
Shares of the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company, which have
gained nearly 21 percent in the last two months, closed down
about 3 percent at $12.85 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)