* Medco to hold call with top 400 executives

* Chairman, CEO and general counsel to host call

PHILADELPHIA Aug 10 Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N said its chairman and chief executive and general counsel will share "insights and perspectives" on the company's planned $27.5 billion acquisition by Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O).

The value of the deal has dropped from $29.1 billion since it was announced July 21. The spread -- or difference between Express Scripts' offer price and Medco's shares -- stood at roughly 24 percent on Wednesday afternoon. Medco shares were trading below the level they closed at the day before the deal was announced.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Chairman and CEO David Snow said he would hold a live broadcast on Aug. 15 with Medco's top 400 "leaders."

"The case for uniting with Express Scripts is compelling, but it's also complex," Snow said in the filing.

The deal would combine two of the three largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and create an industry leader that holds about one-third of the market.