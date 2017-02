JAKARTA, Sept 7 Indonesian oil firm Medco Energi said on Wednesday it will start to produce coal this year, aiming for 500,000 tonnes of output by end-2011 to ship to China.

"This will be our first coal production project...We are selling it to China through a European trader," said Arie Prabowo Ariotedjo, the head of its mining unit.

The firm aims to lift production to one million tonnes a year by 2014, he said. Indonesia is the world's largest exporter of thermal coal. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)