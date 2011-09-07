(Adds details, background)
JAKARTA, Sept 7 Indonesia's largest listed oil
firm, Medco Energi , will start to produce coal this
year, aiming for 500,000 tonnes of output by end-2011 to ship to
China, the company said on Wednesday.
"This will be our first coal production project... We are
selling it to China through a European trader," said Arie
Prabowo Ariotedjo, the head of its mining unit, adding that its
field at Nunukan, in Eastern Kalimantan province, will start
production in three months.
The firm aims to lift production to 1 million tonnes a year
by 2014, he said. Coal output in Indonesia, the world's top
exporter of thermal coal, is estimated to grow at least 10
percent annually over the next five years, with industry groups
expecting production to reach 340 million tonnes this year.
The mine at Nunukan is on a 6,500-hectares site and has
proven source of 8 million tonnes of coal. Medco is also looking
to acquire other coal sources and is ready to inject $18 million
for the first phase of production.
Medco, whose main energy activity centres on oil and gas,
will join the ranks of Indonesian coal firms such as Asia's top
thermal coal Bumi Resources , which expects to produce
66 million tonnes of coal this year.
Shares of Medco Energi rose 4.2 percent on Wednesday,
outperforming Indonesia's main index which rose 2.3
percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil
Chatterjee and Ramthan Hussain)