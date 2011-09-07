(Adds details, background)

JAKARTA, Sept 7 Indonesia's largest listed oil firm, Medco Energi , will start to produce coal this year, aiming for 500,000 tonnes of output by end-2011 to ship to China, the company said on Wednesday.

"This will be our first coal production project... We are selling it to China through a European trader," said Arie Prabowo Ariotedjo, the head of its mining unit, adding that its field at Nunukan, in Eastern Kalimantan province, will start production in three months.

The firm aims to lift production to 1 million tonnes a year by 2014, he said. Coal output in Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal, is estimated to grow at least 10 percent annually over the next five years, with industry groups expecting production to reach 340 million tonnes this year.

The mine at Nunukan is on a 6,500-hectares site and has proven source of 8 million tonnes of coal. Medco is also looking to acquire other coal sources and is ready to inject $18 million for the first phase of production.

Medco, whose main energy activity centres on oil and gas, will join the ranks of Indonesian coal firms such as Asia's top thermal coal Bumi Resources , which expects to produce 66 million tonnes of coal this year.

Shares of Medco Energi rose 4.2 percent on Wednesday, outperforming Indonesia's main index which rose 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Ramthan Hussain)